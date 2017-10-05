Former VA Commissioner Exploring Run For Governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The recently departed commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs is exploring a run for governor.

Democrat Sean Connolly has filed with the State Elections Enforcement Committee and launched a campaign website .

Connolly, of Hebron, stepped down from his position last week. He was appointed to the job by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy in 2015. Malloy is not seeking a third term.

According to his campaign website, Connolly served on active duty the Army for more than seven years. He served as a prosecutor and legal adviser with the 101st Airbone Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, as well as in Kuwait and Iraq.

He is among several members of both the Democratic and Republican parties who are exploring runs for governor.

