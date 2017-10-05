Former Hartford Police Sergeant Takes Plea Deal

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The now-retired Hartford police sergeant caught on camera kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head following a police pursuit has been convicted of assault.

Prosecutors say Sean Spell, 46, of East Hartford pleaded no contest to one count of third-degree assault and was sentenced to two years of probation and 25 hours of community service Thursday.

Spell was arrested in December 2016, six months after the pursuit from Hartford into West Hartford. Authorities say Spell kicked a man who had been in the vehicle, as he was kneeling on the ground handcuffed. Spell retired in the months after the incident.

