This Morning With Ray Dunaway October 4, 2017

7:20- David Lightman, national political correspondent and veteran congressional reporter for McClatchy Newspapers, updates us on the latest happenings in DC.

8:20- Brian Lockhart, reporter for Hearst covering Bridgeport, looks at a new question raised by the city’s proposed casino. Set aside the debate over whether Connecticut needs another casino– and in this city– there is another major component of MGM’s gaming proposal for Bridgeport’s waterfront that raises questions… the entertainment.

8:50- Robert Tracinski, senior writer at The Federalist, explains the “72-Hour Rule.” After the mass shooting in Las Vegas, it’s time to invoke the 72-Hour Rule for shootings and terrorist attacks. The rule is: offer immediate sympathy and aid for the victims and their families… but shut up about the political implications. And for crying out loud, stop trying to score partisan points for at least 72 hours afterward.

