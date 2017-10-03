Vote Set On Override Of Malloy’s Veto Of Republican Budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The Connecticut House of Representatives is expected to vote on whether to override Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s veto of a state budget plan.

The House session is set for noon Tuesday. Democratic House Speaker House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz expects the override effort to fail.

The Democratic governor rejected the Republican-backed budget, citing changes to the state pension system and cuts to higher education. Connecticut is the last state in the nation without a budget in place for the fiscal year that began July 1.

Cities and towns could face major cuts in state funding including education aid this month under a Malloy executive order that would take effect if a budget isn’t approved.

Connecticut faces a projected $3.5 billion deficit over the next two fiscal years.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)