Veto Override Effort Fizzles On GOP Budget

(CBS Connecticut) — An attempt to over-ride the governor’s veto of a GOP budget bill never got off the ground today.

Republican lawmakers remained in closed-door caucus after the expected start time of the session, leaving Democratic representatives waiting.

When legislators from both parties were in place, Speaker Joe Aresimowicz asked if there was a motion to start the process of attempting a veto, but he was met with silence from GOP lawmakers and a handful of Democrats who also supported the budget proposal.

Republicans likely lacked the votes needed to overturn a veto. When their budget was approved, support was well short of the two-thirds majority needed to overturn a veto.

House Republican Minority Leader Themis Klarides objected to having the veto over-ride date moved up by Democrats. She was still trying to round-up votes.

Klarides says she could try later to over-ride the veto of her party’s budget, but House Democratic leaders could block that.

House Majority Leader Matt Ritter urged lawmakers to agree on the revenue parts of the budget as individual items.

“Without putting lipstick on it, I am trying to admire the pig,” said Governor Dannel Malloy, when asked about the developments in the House. “I never served in that body… It is always a pleasure to observe it in action.”

Malloy says if there had been a vote, he thinks his veto would have been upheld.

At the end of the day, the GOP budget remains vetoed. More budget negotiations are scheduled for Thursday morning.