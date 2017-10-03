New England Gets Over $1.2M in Grants For Fish, Wildlife

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New England is getting over $1.2 million in grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to restore forest and river habitat for native bird and freshwater fish populations.

The projects supported by the 10 grants will open 117 miles of streams for eastern brook trout, river herring and Atlantic salmon by modifying and replacing 24 failing culverts, and other barriers. It also will improve nearly 1,000 acres of habitat for birds, engage at least 485 community volunteers in restoration and deliver technical assistance to over 2,500 landowners.

The grants, announced Tuesday, were awarded through the New England Forests and Rivers Fund. It’s a public-private partnership among the foundation; Eversource’s Partners for New Hampshire’s Fish and Wildlife; the American Forest Foundation; the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; the USDA’s Resources Conservation Service; and the U.S. Forest Service.