New England Gets Over $1.2M in Grants For Fish, Wildlife

Filed Under: forests, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, New England, New England Forests and Rivers Fund, Wildlife

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New England is getting over $1.2 million in grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to restore forest and river habitat for native bird and freshwater fish populations.

The projects supported by the 10 grants will open 117 miles of streams for eastern brook trout, river herring and Atlantic salmon by modifying and replacing 24 failing culverts, and other barriers. It also will improve nearly 1,000 acres of habitat for birds, engage at least 485 community volunteers in restoration and deliver technical assistance to over 2,500 landowners.

The grants, announced Tuesday, were awarded through the New England Forests and Rivers Fund. It’s a public-private partnership among the foundation; Eversource’s Partners for New Hampshire’s Fish and Wildlife; the American Forest Foundation; the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; the USDA’s Resources Conservation Service; and the U.S. Forest Service.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Your New Job Is Waiting
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen