Governor Malloy Becomes A Grandfather

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy has a new job title: grandfather.

The Democratic governor made the announcement during an appearance in his hometown at the Stamford Museum & Nature Center on Monday.

Malloy says his granddaughter, Grace, was born at 3:30 a.m. Monday morning. The baby is the first grandchild for the governor and his wife, Cathy, and is the daughter of their oldest son, Dannel, and his wife.

