CSP Veteran Nominated For HPD Chief

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is nominating a high ranking state trooper to be the city’s next police chief.

Hartford native Lt. Colonel David Rosado has been chosen to succeed the retiring chief James Rovella.

Bronin says as they’ve been preparing for Rovella’s retirement, Rosado’s name kept coming up as a candidate.

Rosado grew up in Charter Oak Terrace and is a graduate of Bulkeley High School and UConn Law School.

He currently commands the Office of Field operations with the State Police.

Rosado calls it an honor to be considered as police chief in the city in which he was born and raised.

His nomination is subject to city council confirmation.