Colchester Bank Robbed

(COLCHESTER,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are seeking the man who robber the United Bank on Linwood Avenue in Colchester at about 2:50 Tuesday afternoon.The suspect showed a note demanding money and fled with an undisclosed amount.

Police say the man they are looking for is white, believed to be 40-50 years old , about 6’2 ” tall , with a medium, to large build and a brown goatee.He was wearing khaki pants, a white button down shirt and a green camouflage bucket style hat.

Anyone who believes the have information about the robbery, the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sean McManaway at 860-465-5421 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.All calls and texts will remain confidential.