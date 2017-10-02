Breaking News: Read the latest on the Las Vegas shooting. Read More

This Morning With Ray Dunaway October 2, 2017

By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger looks at the Republican Tax Plan and answers the question– how does it affect ME?

6:50- Robert Kim Bingham Sr. of Salem, a retired federal immigration lawyer, has a simple solution for the illegal immigrants who long have been in the country without causing any problems. Learn what it is.

7:20-  Jack Kramer, columnist with CTNewsJunkie.com looks at the tougher hate crime penalties, among the 140 new laws starting October 1st.

7:50- Sen Len Fasano, Senate Republican President Pro Tempore, shares a budget update.

8:50- Brent M. Colley, First Selectman Sharon, is the star of an all new Mayor Monday.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

