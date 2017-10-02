Breaking News: Read the latest on the Las Vegas shooting. Read More

Newtown Families React To Las Vegas Shooting On Twitter

NEWTOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Several families who lost loved ones in the 2012 mass shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut have taken to social media to express everything from empathy to anger following the shooting in Las Vegas.

Donna Soto, whose daughter Vicki, a first-grade teacher, was among 26 people killed the school in Newtown, tweeted: “When will it end.”

Nelba Marquez-Greene, whose 6-year-old daughter Ana Grace was among the Newtown victims, sent several angry tweets. In one, she says she is “stunned by the level of trauma (direct or vicarious) congress is willing to make us suffer through.”

Cristina Hassinger, whose mother was Sandy Hook principal Dawn Hochsprung, disputed President Donald Trump’s statement that no one could fathom the victims’ pain, saying she and “far too many Americans” understand it.

