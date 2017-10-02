‘This Must Stop’: Politicians, Celebs Respond To Vegas Shooting

CBS Local — In the wake of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, several public figures have come out to voice their concern for the victims as well as their outrage at another deadly gun incident.
The gunman was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino when he opened fire on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 400 concert-goers. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo identified the shooter, who reportedly took his own life, as 64-year -old Stephen Paddock.
On Monday morning President Trump responded to the tragedy, calling the killings, “an act of pure evil.” The President also announced he would be traveling to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with victims and first responders. The Vice President and his family also tweeted out their condolences to the victims.
Several politicians are also expressing their outrage at the current state of gun violence in the country. Gabrielle Giffords called the shooting, “a grave tragedy for our nation.” The former congresswoman has been an outspoken advocate against gun violence after being shot in the head by a lone gunman in 2011 in her home state of Arizona.
Congressman Steve Scalise, also a recent victim of gun violence, offered condolences on Twitter as well.
Democratic senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut is slamming the Congress for its inaction on gun violence.
“This must stop. It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren’t public policy responses to this epidemic,” Murphy said. “It’s time for Congress to get off its ass and do something.”
Celebrities have also left messages of support for both the victims and the emergency workers rushing to their aid on Twitter.
The mother of singer Ariana Grande, Joan Grande, also reacted to the tragedy in Las Vegas. Grande’s daughter was performing in England when the event was attacked by terrorists in May.