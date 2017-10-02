Breaking News: Read the latest on the Las Vegas shooting. Read More

Connecticut Organizations Get $750K To Fight Youth Drug Use

Filed Under: drugs, Office of National Drug Control Policy, Youth

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Organizations in six Connecticut cities and towns will receive a total of $750,000 in federal grant money aimed at preventing addiction among young people.

The grants were announced Friday by the state’s congressional delegation. Each organization will receive $125,000 through the Office of National Drug Control Policy. The groups are based in Torrington, Enfield, East Haddam, Naugatuck, Durham and Bridgeport.

A joint statement from the state’s two senators and five representatives, all Democrats, says the state is experiencing a “harrowing scourge” of drug use and prevention efforts are a step toward safer communities.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

