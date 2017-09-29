This Morning With Ray Dunaway September 29, 2017

6:50- Richard Manning, President of Americans for Limited Government President, says the new tax plan needs to be big enough to stimulate the economy.

7:20- Prof William Jacobson, Founder of Legal Insurrection, explains why there’s no love lost with the NFL.

7:50- Jacqueline Rabe Thomas, CTMirror.org Education reporter, addresses the Supreme Court grappling with its role addressing poverty in the classroom.

8:50- Rep. Lavielle, Assistant Republican Leader,  talks the Governor’s veto, which has left the state staring at a budget void.

