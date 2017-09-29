Connecticut Sends More Help For Puerto Rico

Filed Under: Connecticut National Guard, Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The fourth Connecticut National Guard relief flight in the past week left East Granby Friday morning, bound for hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

The C-130H cargo plane with a crew of 12 and 11 tons of supplies was expected to drop off its cargo and 11 crew members before heading to Savannah, Georgia for the night and to await further instructions.

Since the hurricane hit the island territory, more than 100 members of the Connecticut National Guard have supported relief efforts.

