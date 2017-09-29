Arrest Made In Second Killing Featured On ‘Cold Case Cards’

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in the 2012 killing of a man in Norwalk, the second arrest this week in cases featured on Connecticut’s so-called cold case playing cards.

The Norwalk Hour reports 22-year-old Hakeem Atkinson was arraigned Thursday on a charge of murder in the February 2012 death of Joseph Bateman.

Bateman’s death was described on a playing card in a deck offered for sale to prison inmates as part of an effort to generate tips. An arrest was made Tuesday in another Norwalk case featured in the deck, the 2010 death of Michael Robinson Jr.

Atkinson’s bond was set at $1 million. His lawyer had pressed for a lower amount, noting that Atkinson turned himself in after learning of the warrant for his arrest.

