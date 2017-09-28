This Morning With Ray Dunaway September 28, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill talks about the Russian attempted hacking, as well as national Voter Registration Day.
7:20- Andrew Lattimer, Partner at BlumShapiro, looks at the ramifications the Trump Tax Plan could have on Connecticut businesses and individuals, if approved.
8:20- Todd Feinburg, afternoon host on WTIC, shares a preview of today’s program.
8:50- Mayor Luke Bronin of Hartford discusses the unfortunate bond rating drop, and challenges of the capital city and state budget impasse.
