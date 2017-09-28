This Morning With Ray Dunaway September 28, 2017

6:50- Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill talks about the Russian attempted hacking, as well as national Voter Registration Day.

7:20- Andrew Lattimer, Partner at BlumShapiro, looks at the ramifications the Trump Tax Plan could have on Connecticut businesses and individuals, if approved.

8:20- Todd Feinburg, afternoon host on WTIC, shares a preview of today’s program.

8:50-  Mayor Luke Bronin of Hartford discusses the unfortunate bond rating drop, and challenges of the capital city and state budget impasse.

