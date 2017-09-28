Annual Husky Run Marks Unofficial Start To UConn Season

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The UConn’s men’s basketball team ended its summer workouts and unofficially began the new basketball season Wednesday by completing the annual Husky run through campus.

Walk-on guard Michael Noyes, a graduate student, was the first member of the team to complete the annual course of just over 3.1 miles (5 kilometers). He finished the race in 22 minutes and 9 seconds, a minute ahead of freshman Isiah Whaley

Coach Kevin Ollie, who is 44 years old, came next at 23:48, something he says his players will hear about when practice officially starts on Saturday.

Ollie also addressed the current scandal surrounding college basketball, saying he’s proud to be recruiting kids who want to come to UConn, not “guys who maybe got bought.”

The Huskies have eight new players joining a team that went 16-17 last season.

 

