Police: Inmate Unharmed After Trying To Hang Self In Cell

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A spokesman for a Connecticut police department says an inmate was not harmed when he tried to hang himself in a holding cell at the department’s headquarters.

Bridgeport police tell the Connecticut Post that the man was facing an assault charge after an alleged bar fight. They suspected he was drunk.

They say he was not hurt in the apparent suicide attempt Tuesday or a subsequent struggle with guards. No guards were injured.

The man is not facing any additional charges.

Internal police investigators have been notified and officers are collecting surveillance video from the holding area.

