Missing New Hampshire Teen Found In Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a 17-year-old student who was missing after he was treated at a New Hampshire hospital for dehydration had traveled out of the state on his own and was found safe in Connecticut.

Police say Jed Breen, a junior at Phillips Exeter Academy, was last seen leaving Exeter Hospital a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday. Breen’s family said in a statement Wednesday morning that the teen had discharged himself from the hospital and that he was severely disoriented.

Exeter Police Chief William Shupe said Breen was later found in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately known why he was there, but Shupe said there was no foul play involved.

Shupe said sent emails Breen sent to his family helped locate the teen.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)