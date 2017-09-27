Hartford Nightclub’s Liquor Permit Revoked

(Hartford, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– The ‘Sexy Lounge and Cafe’ on Maple Avenue in Hartford has had its liquor license revoked by the State Department of Consumer Protection.

The decision was made after a series of incidents occurred at the club over the spring and summer. In March, a large fight broke out inside the club. Five underage minors were present. In April, a Hartford police officer walked in on another fight and found chairs turned upside down.

Then on July 8th, as a police officer was writing a parking ticket outside the club, he heard gun shots. A woman was shot, but not seriously injured. Club staff could not access surveillance video of the shooting, and also could not produce its liquor permit when asked.

The State Liquor Control Commission suspended the permit on July 10th. After a nearly three-month investigation, a decision was made to revoke the license.

“The ‘Sexy Lounge and Café’ has been a consistent source of complaints from the residents in the surrounding Maple Avenue neighborhood,” said Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley. “While we don’t like to see any business close its doors, this bar really impacted the quality of life for residents in this neighborhood. We’ll continue to work closely with the state’s Liquor Control Division to bring these issues to a quick resolve and improve our community.”