1 Dead In Head-On Crash In Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a 20-year-old man has died in a head-on crash in Cheshire.
Two vehicles collided on Route 68 at about 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say 20-year-old Devon Schmitt, of Durham, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Matthew Gilmore, of Cheshire, was also taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.
The road was closed for several hours while authorities investigated.
Police are still investigating and are asking for witnesses to contact them.
