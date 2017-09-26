Police: Man Stole Keys, Cars From Area Health Clubs

FARMINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Farmington police have arrested a Manchester man suspected in a string of locker room and car thefts at LA Fitness locations in Greater Hartford.

Police say Robert Bailey, 48, is suspected of stealing items including car keys from the locker rooms of fitness clubs in Farmington, Newington, and South Windsor– and then stealing cars from the parking lot, said police.

Bailey was arrested Tuesday morning at the Farmington LA Fitness, as he tried to exit the building, said police. Police say they found him with stolen items, as well as a stolen car from Hartford. Bailey was presented in court Tuesday on third- and sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer charges. More charges are expected, said police.