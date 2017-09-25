Win Tickets To See ‘HSO Masterworks: Beethoven’s Eroica’

Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Masterworks: Beethoven’s Eroica’ is performing at Belding Theater at The Bushnell on October 7th, and we want you to see the show.

The HSO kicks off the 2017-2018 season with a captivating program featuring one of Beethoven’s most celebrated works, with two magnificent guest artists – Kojiro Umezaki (of the Silk Road Ensemble) and Masayo Ishigure! Beethoven’s “Eroica” is a journey of emotional extremes. This heroic and mighty symphony was originally dedicated to Napoleon Bonaparte, but when Napoleon declared himself an emperor, the composer was so enraged he changed the dedication. Beethoven’s Overture to Egmont was written as a set of incidental music pieces for the 1787 play of the same name by Goethe, who declared that Beethoven had expressed his intentions with “a remarkable genius.” And Yugo Kanno’s Revive spotlights two Japanese instruments unique to an orchestral concert – the shakuhachi, an end-blown flute, and the koto, a traditional stringed instrument.

Please join us for a pre-concert talk led by Carolyn Kuan one hour prior to curtain Friday and Sunday. A naturalization ceremony, where 11 Connecticut residents will take the oath to become U.S. citizens, will take place prior to the concert on Saturday, October 7 at 6:30 pm (open to ticket holders). Information on this ceremony will be announced soon.

Tickets are on sale now at hartfordsymphony.org… but all this week you can win tickets with WTIC NewsTalk 1080!

Tune in to Ray Dunaway every morning this week for your chance to call-in… When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

For more information on ‘HSO Masterworks: Beethoven’s Eroica’ at The Bushnell, Click Here!