Protests, Arrests In Hartford As Meriden Couple Faces Deportation

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Around three dozen demonstrators blocked the doors to the federal courthouse on Main Street in Hartford Monday morning, in a show of support for Franklin and Giocanda Ramos, who face deportation to their native Ecuador Friday.

The couple lives in Meriden and has two US-born children. They’ve been living in the country since 1993 when they crossed the border illegally. They appeared on the government’s radar in 2012 when Franklin Ramos was detained during a raid at his workplace.

The couple’s sons, Erick, 17, and Jason, 24, participated in Monday’s demonstration. Jason was among those arrested in the act of civil disobedience.

“You have stepped up and I am proud of you,” Erick Ramos told protesters. “My mom and dad have no idea. They’re at work– GPS devices on their ankles.”