342 Connecticut Firefighters Killed On The Job Honored

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials honored 342 firefighters from across the state who were killed in the line of duty since the mid-1800s.

The 15th annual firefighters memorial service took place 12:30 pm Sunday at the Connecticut Fire Academy in Windsor Locks. The academy is home to the Connecticut Firefighters Memorial.

The memorial includes a 6-foot-by-12-foot black granite stone that depicts four firefighters battling a blaze. The names of fallen firefighters are engraved in plaques below the stone.

The list of names includes James T. Hemingway, a New Haven firefighter killed in 1852 while fighting a blaze, and James J. Butler Jr., a Derby firefighter and deputy fire marshal who died at home of an apparent heart attack last year shortly after responding to a fire alarm.