Reports: One Killed in Hartford Shooting

(Hartford, CONN/ CBS Connecticut)– Two people were shot, and one was killed Friday night in Hartford according to multiple reports.

The two were sitting in a car on Durham Street in the Blue Hills neighborhood of the Capitol City around 7 o’clock when shots rang out. One person was shot in the head, and later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The passenger in the vehicle was grazed in the head with a bullet, but survived.

Police say the shooting was drug related, and that there is no threat to the public at this time. They are searching for a suspect.