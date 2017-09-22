Manchester Boy Injured In Dog Attack

MANCHESTER, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a 5-year-old Manchester boy suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a family dog.
Police say the attack happened Thursday night on Patriot Lane.
They say the boy was taken to a hospital with injuries that required surgery. The boy’s current condition is not known.
WTIC-TV reports the dog was quarantined after the attack.
