Ex-Chief In Uzi Death Case Convicted Of Unrelated Charges

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A former Massachusetts police chief acquitted of charges connected to the 2008 death of an 8-year-old Connecticut boy at a gun show has been convicted of unrelated firearms offenses.
A jury Thursday found former Pelham Chief Edward Fleury guilty of 12 counts of improperly storing a firearm, and not guilty of 10 more.
The case stemmed from an incident outside a bar in 2014 when Fleury allegedly pointed a loaded gun at someone. Investigators say they found 22 unsecured guns in his home.
Fleury was previously cleared of an assault charge stemming from the gun-pointing incident.
In 2011, Fleury was acquitted of manslaughter in the death of Christopher Bizilj of Ashford, who accidentally shot himself with an Uzi at a gun show sponsored by Fleury’s firearms training company.
Fleury faces sentencing Friday.
