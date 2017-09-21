Mobile Home Explodes in Clinton

(Clinton, CONN./ CBS CONNECTICUT)– Around 12:30 Thursday morning, a mobile home on Killingworth Turnpike in Clinton exploded.
Police are calling it a propane explosion. 911 calls flooded the Clinton Emergency Communications Center with reports of a loud explosion, a home shaking, and a fire. They responded to the Evergreen Park Complex on Killingworth turnpike where they found a mobile home had been completely destroyed.
An elderly couple was inside the home, they were taken by Life Star Helicopter to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries. Emergency responders from Old Saybrook, Madison, and Killingworth assisted.
The impact of the blast was felt for miles. The fire was put out and surrounding structures have been deemed safe. The State Fire Marshall is currently investigating.