Man Sentenced To Prison After Shooting City-Owned Truck

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who shot at a city public works truck after he was asked to move his car has been sentenced to four years in prison.
The Republican-American reports that 21-year-old Joshua Thompson was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to attempting to commit first-degree assault.
Police say Waterbury public works employees told Thompson to move his car after he parked on the lawn at a city park.
When they saw that the lawn had been damaged, the workers tried to get a picture of Thompson’s license plate. Police say Thompson opened fire and struck their city-owned pickup truck.
No injuries were reported.
Thompson, who did not comment during the hearing, was also sentenced to six years of probation.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.