Man Sentenced To Prison After Shooting City-Owned Truck

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who shot at a city public works truck after he was asked to move his car has been sentenced to four years in prison.

The Republican-American reports that 21-year-old Joshua Thompson was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to attempting to commit first-degree assault.

Police say Waterbury public works employees told Thompson to move his car after he parked on the lawn at a city park.

When they saw that the lawn had been damaged, the workers tried to get a picture of Thompson’s license plate. Police say Thompson opened fire and struck their city-owned pickup truck.

No injuries were reported.

Thompson, who did not comment during the hearing, was also sentenced to six years of probation.