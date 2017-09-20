West Hartford Man Charged With Killing Kitten, Rat

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police have arrested a local man for allegedly killing a kitten and a rat, and injuring another kitten at his Sky View Drive apartment.
Police say Corey McCall, 22, hit a kitten in the head with a television remote– killing it, fatally shot the rat with a BB gun, and wounded the second kitten with a BB gun. That feline was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment. Police say the kittens were shot Wednesday morning; the pet rat was killed days earlier.
McCall is charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and one count each of disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and possession of less than four ounces of marijuana.
He was held on $150,000 bond.