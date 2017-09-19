Wolcott Teacher Arrested for Stealing Money from School District

(Wolcott, CONN/ CBS Connecticut)– A Wolcott school teacher and treasurer has been arrested, charged with stealing $88,000 dollars from the district.

Wolcott Police began their investigation in May after receiving a complaint about the possible theft of funds from Alcott Elementary School PTO bank accounts. They say 54-year-old Jane Gargano, who works as a teacher and treasurer at the school, took the money from multiple accounts for her own personal use. Authorities also confirmed there had been 6 counts of forgery.

Gargano turned herself in Monday. She faces charges of first degree larceny, and 6 counts of second degree forgery. She will appear in court on September 26th.