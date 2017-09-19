This Morning With Ray Dunaway September 19, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, talks the last week as leaders of the Democratic majority in the General Assembly scrambled frantically to raise money for a state budget that was more than two months late, floating and then withdrawing various schemes.

7:50- Diana Sousa, Saint Joseph University Director of Marketing and Communications, discusses University of Saint Joseph’s Women’s Leadership Center hosting an event about the importance of women leaders in public service.

8:20- Hans Bader, a senior attorney at the Competitive Enterprise Institute and a member of the Regulatory, looks at Betsy DeVos’ address on Title IX. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos delivered a major policy address regarding Title IX and sexual assault on college campuses, vowing to change Obama-era rules that undermine due process for the accused.

8:50- Michael Tanner, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, says the Dems are stampeding to support “health care from hell.”

