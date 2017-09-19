Man Arrested On Charges Of Shooting Woman, 2 Children

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man police say shot a woman and her two children during a domestic dispute has been arrested after a nearly six-month search.

Jermaine Scott was taken into custody by U.S. marshals in Middletown on Monday. He is charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in New Britain on March 28. A woman and her children, ages 12 and 17, were wounded. The woman told dispatchers that the shooter was her boyfriend.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at an area hospital and schools as police warned that Scott should be considered armed and dangerous.

The 37-year-old Scott is being held on $2 million bond pending a court appearance Tuesday. It was not clear if he had hired a lawyer.

 

