Connecticut Man Gets Prison Time For Inuring Weeks-Old Baby

DANIELSON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man is heading to prison after fracturing the legs and ribs of his weeks-old baby in 2015.

The Bulletin reports that 34-year-old Jarod Trudeau pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor.

He faces 10 years in prison, suspended after seven, and five years of probation at sentencing scheduled for Sept. 29.

Trudeau entered his pleas under the Alford doctrine in which a defendant may not agree with all the prosecution’s evidence, but acknowledges there is enough to convict.

The child was taken to the hospital in July 2015 when the infant’s mother and grandmother noticed the baby was unusually irritable and had swollen extremities.

Trudeau attributed the injuries to “rough play” or improper handling.

