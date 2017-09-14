Giants Beckham Moving Closer To Return

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Jr., New York Giants, Odell Beckham

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has practiced on a limited basis for the first time since spraining his left
ankle more than three weeks ago.

The three-time Pro Bowler took two steps in his recovery on Thursday.

He took part in some individualized drills and followed that by participating in some team drills in preparation for Monday night’s home opener against the Detroit
Lions.

Beckham believes he is making progress, but he said his injury has a recovery time that could last two months, or even longer.

He is pushing to get back on the field as soon as possible. He moved better than he did last week.

Beckham had not practiced since spraining his ankle in a preseason game on Aug. 21.

He started stretching with his teammates during warmups last week, and took the next step on Thursday.

The three-time Pro Bowler was inactive for the Giants’ 19-3 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night, a game in which the offense was limited to 233 yards.

