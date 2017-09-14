69th Annual Emmy Awards: 69 Seconds With Jeff Probst

In honor of the 69th Emmy Awards, CBS sat down with Jeff Probst, host of the Emmy Award winning show Survivor for a speed round of questions from his favorite place to shoot the show, where his iconic wardrobe came from and more!

Do you get nervous during live finale shows?

I definitely don’t get nervous. The minute that little red light goes on everything gets very calm and you’re back in control.

Where was your favorite place to shoot Survivor?

For Survivor we’ve traveled all over the world and we just found this spot in Fiji a couple of years ago and it’s this diamond in the rough.

Do you choose what your wear on the show?

The funny thing about the clothes I wear on the show is, we went to this local clothing store in Kuala Lumpur and they had khaki shorts and shirts like this that were gigantic, but I didn’t know any better! About three seasons in Mark (TITLE) said, “You do realize this is your brand, you’re going to wear this for the rest of your life!”

What would you tell your twelve-year-old self?

If I could talk to my 12 year old self I would say, ‘Have a little faith in yourself. Go up to the cute girl and the worst that’s going to happen, really, is she’ll say go away.’

What is your go-to song or artist?

Go-to song or artist is impossible to answer. I will not be confined to one musical artist!

Cookies and milk or hot apple pie?

I’m going to go with apple pie and I hate doing that to the cookie but I’m taking the pie.

Do you have a favorite Survivor challenge?

It started out as an art project which was this really cool deal where a ball goes through this metal thing all the way down and you have to catch it and start another ball. It’s become synonymous with the vibe of our show.

Be sure to tune in to the 69th Emmy Awards on September 17th at 5 PM PT/8 PM EST on CBS.