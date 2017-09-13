This Morning With Ray Dunaway September 13, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Tony Guerrera talks about the proposal to set up a quasi-public agency that could implement tolls, similar to the New York Port Authority. Would it work for Connecticut?
7:20- Sen Len Fasano, Senate Republican President Pro Tempore, shares an update on the state budget.
7:50- Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz checks in with his own update on the state budget process.
8:20- Elizabeth McLaughlin the Senior Project Manager for CHET 529 College Savings Plans, discusses National College Savings Month. Specifically, September marks CHET’s 20th Anniversary and the launch of a new and unique product to help make the process of saving for college easier – the CHET Gift of College gift card.
8:50- Greg Bordonaro, Editor Hartford Business Journal, expands on his piece regarding the tax hike threat, and asks the burning question– when will the tax-hike threat end? No time soon.
