Teen Says Man Posing As Officer Tried To Lure Her Into Car

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police in Connecticut are investigating a report of a man posing as an off-duty police officer and trying to lure a teenage girl into his car.

The 16-year-old girl told Naugatuck police she was riding her bike when the man drove up and asked her several times if she needed a ride. She says he told her that he was a police officer but did not have his badge on him.

When the man wouldn’t leave, the teen screamed for help, attracting the attention of a passer-by.

Police say they are trying to track the man down.

