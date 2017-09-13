Suspect In New Haven Store Shooting Reaches Deal With State

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – One of the three men charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a New Haven convenience store clerk has agreed to testify against his co-defendants in exchange for reduced charges.
The New Haven Register reports that Leighton Vanderberg pleaded guilty Tuesday to aiding and abetting first-degree robbery in the April 2015 shooting of 39-year-old Sanjay Patel, a clerk at Pay Rite Food Mart/Citgo Station. He had originally faced a felony murder charge.
The agreement calls for Vanderberg to testify against co-defendants. Prosecutors say Vanderberg drove the two alleged gunmen to the store and back to a housing complex.
Vanderberg already is serving a 40-year sentence for felony murder in the fatal shooting of Jose Salgado, killed while working at his small grocery store in Bridgeport.
