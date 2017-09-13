One Dead, One Injured After Being Struck By Train

THOMPSON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Two women were struck by a train early Wednesday in Thompson, leaving one of them dead and the other with life-threatening injuries.
State police say Brittany Lafleche, 28, and Morgan Nordby, 26, both of Thompson, were hit in the area of Buckley Hill Road and River Street around 1:30 a.m. Nordby was located down an embankment and pronounced dead at the scene, said police. Lafleche was conscious and alert, but was taken to UMass Hospital in Worcester with life-threatening injuries, said police.
The rail line is owned by the Providence and Worcester Railroad, according to state records.
The scene was cleared around 6:30 a.m.