Joe D’s Notebook: Onto Virginia

After an unexpected Saturday off, the UConn football team is ready…and anxious…to swing back into action Saturday with their first road game of the season against Virginia. The Huskies practiced for two hours on Saturday instead of playing for three and a half ,then got back into a normal game week prep on Sunday.

The week off allowed injured linebackers Junior Joseph and Vontae Diggs to rehab even more from their injuries and getting the duo closer to 100% will help on the defensive side even more. Diggs was having an outstanding pre-season before injuring a knee and his presence on the field will help the UConn defense immensely. The senior from outside of Chicago has become a team leader and matured into an outstanding line backer.

Offensively, it will be interesting to see the improvements made by the offensive line. As Randy Edsall noted after Holy Cross, they are a work in progress and will be given a stiff test by a Virginia defense led by defensive end Andrew Brown ,linebacker Micah Kiser and safety Quin Blanding.

We have another edition of our Coaches Show on Wednesday night at 6 at Grille 86 in Storrs. Along with Coach Edsall and two current players, we will also visit via the phone with former Husky great Dan Orlovsky, Hope you can join us either in person or on the radio.