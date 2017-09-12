Police: Man Shot On Boston Common, 2 Suspects In Custody

BOSTON (AP) _ A man has been shot on Boston Common and is suffering life threatening injuries.

The Boston Police Department issued a tweet just after 7 p.m. confirming the man was shot on the park

near 139 Tremont Street. Police said two suspects were in custody. Police didn’t offer additional details

or identify any of the individuals. The gunshots sent passersby scattering for cover. The common is

typically filled at that hour with people walking dogs or leaving work. The shooting prompted nearby

Emerson College to tweet out an alert saying, “Gunshots reported on/near Boston. If on campus go to

nearest room, lock doors & silence phone.” The college later lifted the shelter-in-place order. Boston

Common is the country’s oldest public park and is located across the street from the Massachusetts

Statehouse.

