Man Gets Prison For Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old Girl

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A 20-year-old man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl he was babysitting has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, after which he will be deported to his native Guatemala.

The Stamford Advocate reports that Douglas Hus-Flores was sentenced Monday for first-degree sexual assault.

A police report shows Hus-Flores told officers he assaulted the girl at a home he shared with her family in March.

Prosecutors have declined to share the relationship between Hus-Flores and the victim.

Public Defender Howard Ehring says Hus-Flores made a mistake. Ehring says his client will be deported after his prison sentence.

The judge ordered Hus-Flores not to have contact with the victim until 2067.

