Restaurant Owner Charged With Sexual Assault

(Glastonbury, Conn../CBS Connecticut) – Glastonbury Police are charging the owner of a restaurant in town with sexual assault.
According to investigators, 38-year-old Julian Rodriguez with first degree sexual assault.
They say on Friday, Rodriguez at his home on an active warrant.
Police say he invited a female back to the Jalisco Restaurant, which he owns, and sexually assaulted her.
According to detectives, the assault occured after victim fell unconscious from alcohol and/or drugs.
Rodriguez is free on $50,000 bond and is due in court in Manchester September 27.