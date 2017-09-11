Restaurant Owner Charged With Sexual Assault

(Glastonbury, Conn../CBS Connecticut) – Glastonbury Police are charging the owner of a restaurant in town with sexual assault.

According to investigators, 38-year-old Julian Rodriguez with first degree sexual assault.

They say on Friday, Rodriguez at his home on an active warrant.

Police say he invited a female back to the Jalisco Restaurant, which he owns, and sexually assaulted her.

According to detectives, the assault occured after victim fell unconscious from alcohol and/or drugs.

Rodriguez is free on $50,000 bond and is due in court in Manchester September 27.

