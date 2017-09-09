Man Dead In Hartford

(Hartford, Conn.CBS Connecticut) – Police in Hartford are investigating the death this morning of a 23-year-old man.

Officers say they were dispatched to the Trinity Towers complex on Vernon Street on a report of an unresponsive man.

He was seated in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was taken to Hartford Hospital and pronounced dead.

Right now, investigators haven’t yet released the man’s name nor have they indicated the exact cause of, and the circumstances surrounding his death.

 

