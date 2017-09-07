UConn-USF Game Cancelled

(STORRS,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Saturday’s University of Connecticut -University of South Florida football game has been cancelled as Florida braces for Hurricane Irma..In a statement Director of Athletics David Benedict said “Obviously we are disappointed for our team and our fans at the cancellation of a home game.Our thoughts are with USF and all of the areas in the path of this storm.We wish them all the best as they deal with this terrible storm and are here ready to assist in anyway that we can.”

Coach Randy Edsall said,”I know both our team and USF were excited about the chance to play this weekend.We are certainly disappointed, but clearly understand that this is something totally out of everyone’s control.I hope that Coach Strong , his team and the entire community impacted by this storm remain safe and know that we are all thinking about them as they deal with this.”

UConn will provide details next week to all USF game ticket holders regarding future ticket options due to the cancellation.