Restaurant Owner Sentenced For Cocaine Trafficking

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut restaurant owner has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for cocaine trafficking.

Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Paul Mott was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute.

Mott owns the New London-based Caribbean American Kitchen to Go.

Prosecutors say Mott regularly drove to a cocaine supplier in New York City before heading back to Connecticut for further distribution. Prosecutors say some drug-related activity occurred at the restaurant.

Mott was arrested in August 2016 after police found him with about 300 grams of cocaine.

 

