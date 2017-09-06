Restaurant Owner Sentenced For Cocaine Trafficking

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut restaurant owner has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for cocaine trafficking.
Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Paul Mott was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute.
Mott owns the New London-based Caribbean American Kitchen to Go.
Prosecutors say Mott regularly drove to a cocaine supplier in New York City before heading back to Connecticut for further distribution. Prosecutors say some drug-related activity occurred at the restaurant.
Mott was arrested in August 2016 after police found him with about 300 grams of cocaine.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.