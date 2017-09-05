Three Arrests Made In Patient Abuse At CVH

(MIDDLETOWN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police have arrested three staff members at the Whiting Forensic Division of Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown, accused of abusing a patient.
After the abuse was discovered, the patient was relocated and the identified staff members were placed on administrative leave. An investigation by the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad and the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, 39 year old Carl Benjamin of Hamden, 49 year old Mark Cusson of Southington and 43 year old Gregory Giantonio of Deep River were charged with Cruelty to Persons and Disorderly Conduct.
All three are scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court in Middletown Wednesday.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.